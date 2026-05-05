Pitney Bowes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON , Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) on Tuesday reported profit of $58.1 million…

SHELTON , Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) on Tuesday reported profit of $58.1 million in its first quarter.

The Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 47 cents per share.

The mailing equipment and software company posted revenue of $477.4 million in the period.

Pitney Bowes expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.86 billion.

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