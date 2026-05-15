Permianville: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) on Friday reported net income of $1.4 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) on Friday reported net income of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The oil and gas statutory trust posted revenue of $11 million in the period.

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