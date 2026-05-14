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Permian Basin Royalty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 14, 2026, 11:30 AM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) on Thursday reported earnings of $3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 6 cents.

The owner of royalty interests in oil and gas properties posted revenue of $3.6 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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