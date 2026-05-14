Permian Basin Royalty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) on Thursday reported earnings of $3 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) on Thursday reported earnings of $3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 6 cents.

The owner of royalty interests in oil and gas properties posted revenue of $3.6 million in the period.

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