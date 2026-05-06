Performance Food: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $41.7 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $16.29 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.17 billion.

Performance Food expects full-year revenue in the range of $67.7 billion to $68 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFGC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.