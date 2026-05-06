Penumbra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $32.6 million.…

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $32.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alameda, California-based company said it had profit of 82 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $374.8 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEN

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