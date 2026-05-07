Pembina Pipeline: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $363 million.…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $363 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and services company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBA

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