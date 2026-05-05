Peabody Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $32.4…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $32.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 26 cents per share.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $973.3 million in the period.

Peabody Energy shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 5%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BTU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BTU

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