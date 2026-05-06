Paypay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Paypay Corp. (PAYP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $86.1 million in its first quarter.…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Paypay Corp. (PAYP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $86.1 million in its first quarter.

The Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share.

The fintech company that operates in Japan posted revenue of $651.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAYP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAYP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.