Paypay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Paypay Corp. (PAYP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $86.1 million in its first quarter.
The Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share.
The fintech company that operates in Japan posted revenue of $651.3 million in the period.
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