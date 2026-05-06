Park-Ohio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) on Wednesday reported profit of $8.1 million in its first…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) on Wednesday reported profit of $8.1 million in its first quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 65 cents per share.

The industrial supply-chain logistics company posted revenue of $421 million in the period.

Park-Ohio expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion.

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