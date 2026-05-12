Paramount Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $38.8 million in…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $38.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 26 cents.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $166.7 million in the period.

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