Pan American Silver: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $456 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of $1.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAAS

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