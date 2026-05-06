Palomar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of…

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $42.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the La Jolla, California-based company said it had profit of $1.57. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.31 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $278.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $280.8 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $260.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLMR

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