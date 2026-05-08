Oshkosh: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $43.1 million. On…

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $43.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The heavy vehicle manufacturer for the military, emergency and commercial companies posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSK

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