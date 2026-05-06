Orion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Orion S.A. (OEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.9 million in…

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Orion S.A. (OEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its first quarter.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The producer of the chemcial additive carbon black posted revenue of $459.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OEC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.