OrganiGram: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Organigram Global Inc. (OGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $671,000 in its fiscal…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Organigram Global Inc. (OGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $671,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The cannabis producer posted revenue of $43.6 million in the period.

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