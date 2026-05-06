OraSure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.4 million…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The diagnostic test maker posted revenue of $27.9 million in the period.

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