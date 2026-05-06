OR Royalties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — OR Royalties Inc. (OR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $73.6 million. On a…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — OR Royalties Inc. (OR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $73.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The mining royalty and exploration company posted revenue of $102.8 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OR

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