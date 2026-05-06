Octave Specialty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Octave Specialty Group, Inc. (OSG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Octave Specialty Group, Inc. (OSG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The bond insurer posted revenue of $104.2 million in the period.

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