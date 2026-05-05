Oaktree Specialty Lending: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Tuesday reported a loss…

LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angles, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $70.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCSL

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