NVE: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — NVE Corp. (NVEC) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.9…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — NVE Corp. (NVEC) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.02.

The nanotechnology company posted revenue of $7.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.2 million, or $3.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.3 million.

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