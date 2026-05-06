NVE: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — NVE Corp. (NVEC) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.02.
The nanotechnology company posted revenue of $7.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $15.2 million, or $3.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.3 million.
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