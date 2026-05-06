Nutrien: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $131 million. On…

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $131 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The producer of potash and other fertilizers posted revenue of $6.05 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.36 billion.

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