NTT: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — NTT, Inc. (NTTYY) on Friday reported profit of $707.3 million in its fiscal fourth…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — NTT, Inc. (NTTYY) on Friday reported profit of $707.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $25.42 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.89 billion, or $2.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $95.72 billion.

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