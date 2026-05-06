Novo Nordisk: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.61 billion.…

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.61 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bagsvaerd, Denmark-based company said it had net income of $1.71. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $15.17 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.13 billion.

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