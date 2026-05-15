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Northwest Biotherapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2026, 5:15 PM

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. (NWBO) on Friday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $494,000 in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWBO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWBO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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