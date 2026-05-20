Nordson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $117.3…

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $117.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.09. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.86 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.82 per share.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings posted revenue of $740.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Nordson expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.95 to $3.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $760 million to $790 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Nordson expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.30 to $11.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.01 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NDSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NDSN

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