Nordic American Tankers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Thursday reported net income of $46.3…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Thursday reported net income of $46.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 17 cents per share.

The tanker company posted revenue of $77.5 million in the period.

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