NN: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NN Inc. (NNBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.8 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NN Inc. (NNBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its first quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The industrial parts maker posted revenue of $118.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NNBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NNBR

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