Newsmax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Newsmax Inc. (NMAX) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Newsmax Inc. (NMAX) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its first quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.

The media outlet known for its conservative following and views posted revenue of $51.7 million in the period.

Newsmax expects full-year revenue in the range of $212 million to $216 million.

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