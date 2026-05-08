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New England Realty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2026, 6:15 PM

ALLSTON, Mass. (AP) — ALLSTON, Mass. (AP) — New England Realty Associates LP (NEN) on Friday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its first quarter.

The Allston, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $33.61 per share.

The real estate investor posted revenue of $24.2 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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