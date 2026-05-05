Neurocrine: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $197.9…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $197.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.91. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.94 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $814.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $741.8 million.

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