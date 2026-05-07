NetScout: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) on Thursday reported profit of $18.2 million in…

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) on Thursday reported profit of $18.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The provider of products that gauge network performance posted revenue of $203 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $95.5 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $859.5 million.

NetScout expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $2.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $885 million to $915 million.

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