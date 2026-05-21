NetEase: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KOWLOON, Hong Kong (AP) — KOWLOON, Hong Kong (AP) — NetEase Inc. (NTES) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.55 billion…

KOWLOON, Hong Kong (AP) — KOWLOON, Hong Kong (AP) — NetEase Inc. (NTES) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.55 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kowloon, Hong Kong-based company said it had profit of $2.40. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $2.53 per share.

The internet technology company posted revenue of $4.43 billion in the period.

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