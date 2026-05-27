NCino: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $13.6 million.…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $13.6 million.

The Wilmington, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $159.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $155.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, nCino said it expects revenue in the range of $157.8 million to $159.8 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $642 million to $646 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCNO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCNO

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