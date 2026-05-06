Navigator Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) on Wednesday reported profit of $35.5 million in its first…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) on Wednesday reported profit of $35.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 50 cents per share.

The transportaion company for the natural gas and and chemical industry posted revenue of $140.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $121.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVGS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.