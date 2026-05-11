Natural Gas Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) on Monday reported earnings of $6.8…

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) on Monday reported earnings of $6.8 million in its first quarter.

The Southlake, Texas-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share.

The maker of natural gas compression equipment and industrial flare systems posted revenue of $48.5 million in the period.

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