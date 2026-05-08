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National HealthCare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2026, 7:21 AM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) on Friday reported earnings of $35.9 million in its first quarter.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $2.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.91 per share.

The nursing home and assisted living company posted revenue of $381.8 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NHC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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