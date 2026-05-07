Natera: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $85.1 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $85.1 million in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 53 cents per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $696.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $615.1 million.

Natera expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.74 billion to $2.82 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTRA

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