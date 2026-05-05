Myriad: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, were 9 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $200.4 million in the period.

Myriad expects full-year revenue in the range of $860 million to $880 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYGN

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