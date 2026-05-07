MSG Entertainment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $5.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The live entertainment company posted revenue of $246.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $242.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSGE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.