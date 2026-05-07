Monster Beverage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $569.5 million.…

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $569.5 million.

The Corona, California-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The energy drink maker posted revenue of $2.35 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.16 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNST

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