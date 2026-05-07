Mitek Systems: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Thursday reported profit of $9.5 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Thursday reported profit of $9.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The mobile imaging software company posted revenue of $54.8 million in the period.

Mitek Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $189 million to $198 million.

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