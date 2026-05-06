MidCap Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $71.8 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFIC

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