Mayville Engineering: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.2 million in…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $144.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Mayville Engineering said it expects revenue in the range of $145 million to $155 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $590 million to $620 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MEC

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