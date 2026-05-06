Matrix Service: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $835,000 in its…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $835,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $206.7 million in the period.

Matrix Service expects full-year revenue in the range of $870 million to $890 million.

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