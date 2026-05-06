Matador: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.9 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $671.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $883.3 million.

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