MarketAxess: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $77.9 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $77.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $2.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were $2.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The operator of bond trading platforms posted revenue of $233.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $233.4 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $231.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKTX

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