Manulife: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) on Wednesday reported profit of $836.2 million in its first…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) on Wednesday reported profit of $836.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 77 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $8.89 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.