MannKind: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.6 million in…

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.6 million in its first quarter.

The Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $90.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNKD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNKD

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