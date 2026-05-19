MakeMyTrip: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GURGAON, India (AP) — GURGAON, India (AP) — MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Tuesday reported profit of $24.2 million in its…

GURGAON, India (AP) — GURGAON, India (AP) — MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Tuesday reported profit of $24.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gurgaon, India-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $250.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $51.8 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

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