Maiden Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Maiden Holdings Ltd. (KG) on Friday reported a loss of $7.4 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Maiden Holdings Ltd. (KG) on Friday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.34 per share.

The reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $10.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.